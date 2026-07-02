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French side Rennes will not let Jordan James, who is a West Ham United and Crystal Palace target, leave for less than €15m and the price tag ‘doesn’t seem to be deterring potential buyers’.

James came through Birmingham City‘s academy and impressed with his potential, attracting interest from several clubs.

Atalanta attempted to sign him in the summer of 2024, but after failing to reach an agreement with Blues, Rennes swooped to take him to France.

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After joining Rennes, James returned to English football on loan last summer by joining Leicester City, who won the race for his signature despite strong interest from Ipswich Town and Wrexham.

In the recent Championship season, the 22-year-old made 34 appearances for the Foxes, while scoring eleven goals and providing four assists.

Leicester are unable to keep him following relegation, but James’ displays in a struggling Foxes side have put him on the agenda of bigger clubs, with Crystal Palace and West Ham interested in securing him.

Everton were also interested in the Welsh midfielder, but they recently signed Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Rennes are fully aware of the interest in a player they paid €5m for and are eyeing a big profit.

According to French daily Ouest-France (via Foot-Sur 7), Rennes ‘will not let him go for less than €15m’ and despite that being a substantial asking price it ‘doesn’t seem to be deterring potential buyers’.

Rennes are delighted at two English clubs holding interest in signing James as they feel it guarantees a ‘significant windfall’.

A move to Crystal Palace could suit James more as it would mean a step up to the Premier League and place him under new boss Pierre Sage.

However, West Ham have just cashed in by selling Mateus Fernandes to West Ham, opening up both the possibility they can meet his asking price and hand him a prominent role in midfield.

Now all eyes will be on who comes forward with an offer for James first, taking into account Rennes’ asking price is known.