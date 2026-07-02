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Rangers have ‘entered the race’ for Troyes defender Sankhoun Diawara, who has no intention of extending his contract at the Ligue 1 side.

Troyes secured the Ligue 2 title last season, finishing top of the table with 67 points to seal an immediate return to Ligue 1, making Diawara now a top flight player in France.

One of the key contributors to that success was Diawara, who featured in 24 matches, registering a goal and an assist as his performances during the second half of the campaign began to attract widespread attention.

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The left-footed central defender has since emerged as a sought-after prospect, particularly with the Paris-born youngster entering the final year of his contract.

Having signed his first professional deal with the Stade de l’Aube outfit in 2024, the 20-year-old is understood to have little interest in extending his stay despite the club’s efforts to convince him otherwise, making a summer departure an increasingly realistic possibility.

Swiss side FC Basel, who finished fourth in the Swiss Super League last season, have made signing the France Under-19 international a priority.

However, they are no longer the only club showing serious interest.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Diawara has also emerged on Rangers’ radar, with the Light Blues closely monitoring the Troyes defender ahead of a potential move.

With Diawara holding off on penning an extension, Troyes could be forced to sell now.

They have not given up hope of convincing him to have a change of heart, but it is suggested that for now, he will not sign a new contract.

The Scottish club are embarking on a new era under Derek McInnes and continue to target reinforcements after ending last season without a trophy.

Ben Godfrey has already arrived on loan from Atalanta, with McInnes describing the defender’s pedigree as invaluable, while Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has also joined on a free transfer, with the Scottish boss hailing him as ‘technically gifted.’

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Fernandez, who has spent just one season at Ibrox, is attracting interest from Rennes as they search for a defensive replacement.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers can convince Diawara that Ibrox is the right destination for his development, or whether Basel’s proven track record of nurturing young talent will ultimately prove the more attractive option.