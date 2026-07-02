Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sandro Tonali has insisted he is ‘really happy’ at his impending move to Tottenham Hotspur as it is time for a new adventure.

Spurs have agreed to pay Newcastle United a fee which could reach £100m if all the add-ons are triggered and the Magpies have now signed off on the sale.

Tottenham were irritated by Newcastle insisting the £100m figure had to be hit, but have nevertheless agreed to sign the Italian.

Now the midfielder is boarding a plane in Italy in order to arrive back in the UK later today, ready for his medical to then take place.

Tonali has spoken about the move as he arrived at the airport in Milan and is clear he is delighted he will be joining Tottenham.

The Italy international insists that it was time to change clubs and embark upon a new challenge, which he is ready for.

“I’m really happy, everything is different, we’ve decided to change and we’re ready for this new adventure”, he said to journalists at the airport, via Tutto Mercato Web.

New arrival Martin Dubravka Jan Paul van Hecke Andrew Robertson Marcos Senesi Mateus Fernandes Tottenham’s new signings

Tonali will want to come through the medical tests without an issue, with a Tottenham contract running until 2032 ready for him to put pen to paper to.

The Italian admits that there was never a realistic prospect he could return to Serie A this summer, though held out the possibility of a return to AC Milan at some point in the future.

“It’s always been very difficult, it never happened even though we talked about it.

“We joke about it [returning to AC Milan] all the time, but if the opportunity arises, maybe one day we’ll talk about it seriously.”

For now Tonali will be focused on his new chapter at Tottenham, who are splashing serious cash in the summer transfer window and are far from finished.

Spurs have just splurged £85m on Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes and will add Tonali as another engine room option.

The Italian star will have an early significant date to pencil into his calendar, with Newcastle set to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League as soon as 29th August.