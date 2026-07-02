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Celta Vigo sporting director Marco Garces is keen to keep any fee for Aston Villa target Ilaix Moriba as close to €30m as possible.

Unai Emery’s side will return to the Champions League next season after lifting the Europa League and preparations are already under way to strengthen the squad ahead of another busy campaign.

In midfield, Amadou Onana has attracted interest from Galatasaray, while Emi Buendia’s future also remains uncertain with just one year left on his contract.

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With reinforcements needed, Villa have turned their attention to the transfer market, identifying former Barcelona prospect Moriba as a potential target.

The Celta Vigo midfielder only completed a permanent move from RB Leipzig last month after two successful loan spells, having featured in 48 matches last campaign as the Spanish side secured a top-six finish.

Moriba, who registered two goals and four assists, offers physicality and ball-carrying ability in midfield, qualities that could suit Emery’s system next season.

Galatasaray have already submitted a bid worth around €15m for the 23-year-old Guinea international, but Celta Vigo are holding out for a higher fee.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Aston Villa have also been credited with preparing a bid for the midfielder, but Celta Vigo have a firm stance.

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, sporting director Garces is keen to keep the price as close to €30m as possible before sanctioning Moriba’s departure.

Celta Vigo look to have a firm belief over the midfielder’s value and clubs face forking out close to €30m in order to convince the Spanish side to do business.

It remains to be seen how negotiations develop in the coming weeks, although Aston Villa’s return to the Champions League may prove an important factor in persuading Moriba to make the move to England.

Aston Villa do though have to be careful with their spending as they will need to meet UEFA’s financial rules.

Villa have just been fined by UEFA for breaching squad cost rules for 2025.

A move to the Premier League has long been on the cards for the 23-year-old, with Chelsea and Manchester United both keen on signing him in 2021, while Tottenham Hotspur were also prepared to pay €20m before the midfielder ultimately chose RB Leipzig.