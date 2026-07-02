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Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram has now become ‘the leading candidate’ to be sold by the Bianconeri, with Liverpool again namechecked as keen.

Liverpool are staring down a summer which could bring a lot of changes at Anfield, especially after the dismissal of Arne Slot and the appointment of new manager Andoni Iraola.

Iraola will turn his focus to strengthening the team, following the confirmed departures of Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate, and midfielder Curtis Jones has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, though the Reds have recently rejected a verbal bid from the Italian side.

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Liverpool may want to add more depth to the middle of the park and it has been suggested that the Merseyside club have been keeping tabs on Thuram this summer.

Thuram has been the subject of substantial interest from the Premier League, and last month, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest contacted Juventus about the Frenchman’s availability.

Juventus want to bring in funds to help revamp midfield and know that sales are needed after a settlement agreement with UEFA.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Thuram has now become ‘the leading candidate’ to be sold by the Bianconeri.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray have all been namechecked as potential destinations for the midfielder.

CM option Wataru Endo Dominik Szoboszlai Alexis Mac Allister Curtis Jones Harvey Elliott Ryan Gravenberch Stefan Bajcetic James McConnell Liverpool’s central midfield options

Juventus want offers of €40m and over to let Thuram go and a sale would allow them to rebuild midfield, with Franck Kessie and Stanislav Lobotka both wanted in Turin.

Thuram has recently rejected big-money offers from Al Ahli and Galatasaray and it appears the 25-year-old midfielder would prefer to stay in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Thuram made 45 appearances in all competitions and contributed to nine goals in the recent season, but it was not enough to book his ticket for the World Cup with France.

The four-capped France international still has three years remaining on his current contract, but with Juventus looking to sell him to prioritise other targets, a move away from Turin seems the most likely outcome.

The Bianconeri though may be unlikely to achieve their asking price, with their desire for a sale well known by Thuram’s suitors.

And with the midfielder already having ruled out going to Saudi Arabia or Turkey, the list of potential destinations has narrowed.