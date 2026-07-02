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French side Rennes have made a ‘superior offer’ to FC Porto for Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda and are now ‘on the verge’ of closing the deal.

Sunderland are looking forward to a busy summer transfer window, especially after securing European football under manager Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats will be looking into the transfer market to add more depth to the squad, but will also be focused on departures as well to raise funds for manager Le Bris to invest in the market and comply with UEFA’s financial squad cost rules.

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One player who has been subject to interest over a move away from the Stadium of Light is Mayenda, who has attracted interest from Spain, France, and Portugal.

Very recently it appeared that Mayenda would make a move to Portugal, as Porto were ‘on the verge’ of signing the 21-year-old forward.

However, Rennes have come in with a ‘superior offer’ to Porto, which is better for Sunderland and better for the player, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

Now it is suggested that, following that development, Rennes are ‘on the verge’ of closing the deal and taking Mayenda to France.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Mayenda arrived at Sunderland from French outfit Sochaux in the summer of 2023 and, under his current contract, is tied down to the club until 2030.

The 21-year-old forward made 20 appearances in the Premier League and scored two goals, mainly coming off the bench during the dying moments of matches.

The departure of Mayenda would free up space for another striker, and Sunderland will want to add more firepower to their attack, as the Black Cats were the only club in the recent campaign to finish with a negative goal difference in the top ten.

Despite Mayenda having a long-term contract with Sunderland, his underwhelming output in front of goal and interest from several clubs across Europe mean a move away from the Stadium of Light seems to be the most likely outcome.

It remains to be seen exactly how much Sunderland stand to earn from his departure and whether the deal will contain any add-ons or sell-on clauses, which would keep the Black Cats invested in how he does at Rennes.