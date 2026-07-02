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Werder Bremen have finally decided against pursuing a move for West Ham United forward Niclas Fullkrug, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty over a potential reunion.

The Hammers are preparing for life in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

Several first-team players have been expected to leave the London Stadium rather than remain in the second tier, including midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who has already completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

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Among those expected to depart is Fullkrug, whose injury-hit campaign yielded just nine league appearances and prompted criticism from a former Premier League player, who suggested the German striker was not suited to the Nuno Espirito Santo’s style of play.

The 33-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan in the hope of forcing his way into Germany’s World Cup squad, but a return of just one goal in 20 appearances did little to strengthen his case.

With his wages making him one of West Ham’s highest earners, an exit this summer appears increasingly inevitable.

Serie A new boys Venezia have been credited with interest, although they are said to require a greater financial effort to complete a deal for the veteran.

Competition Appearances Bundesliga 157 2. Bundesliga 135 Under-17 Bundesliga North/Northeast 32 Fullkrug’s top competitions by appearances

Fiorentina have also emerged as potential suitors, viewing the Germany international as a low-cost attacking addition.

Werder Bremen also held talks with Fullkrug’s representatives towards the end of May, although discussions never progressed beyond the initial stages.

Now, according to German daily Bild, the Bundesliga club have officially ruled out a summer reunion, bringing an end to speculation over a return to his former side.

In May, Daniel Thioune indicated that Fullkrug was not the profile Die Werderaner were seeking, while his salary has also proven beyond the club’s financial reach.

Despite coming through the club’s academy, the striker appears to have priced himself out of a return to the Weserstadion, with wages of around €4.5m proving prohibitive.

A loan move has not been ruled out for the 33-year-old, who still has two years remaining on his West Ham contract, although his next destination remains far from certain.