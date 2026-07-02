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Sunderland have been boosted in their pursuit of Oscar Mingueza after Juventus pulled out of the race, with it suggested that his future ‘will be decided next week’.

Mingueza started his journey to top-flight football at Spanish giants Barcelona’s La Masia academy, where he spent 15 years developing through the youth ranks.

The Spaniard made his first-team debut for the Catalan giants in 2020 and went on to make 66 appearances for Barcelona.

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In 2022, the defender left Barcelona to join fellow Spanish side Celta Vigo for €3m and is now available on a free transfer this summer, making him an attractive target.

In the recent La Liga season, Mingueza made 34 appearances for the Spanish side, while showing his versatility by scoring one goal and providing four assists.

His displays for Os Celestes attracted Premier League attention when it was suggested earlier this week that Sunderland have asked about the experienced Spanish defender as they look to strengthen ahead of a season which will include Europa League football.

Now Sunderland have one fewer club to battle for the defender, while it has also emerged that a decision on his future is close.

Club Years Barcelona 2018-2022 Celta Vigo 2022-2026 Oscar Mingueza’s career history

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Serie A heavyweights Juventus have pulled out of the race for Mingueza.

And the 27-year-old’s future ‘will be decided next week’.

The former Barcelona man is known for his versatility, capable of playing at full-back on either flank, in central defence, or as a wide midfielder, meaning whoever gets him will add a powerful tool to their squad.

It remains to be seen when Sunderland will win the race for Mingueza.

The Black Cats were lauded for their recruitment last summer and are under pressure to repeat the trick this year.

Sunderland are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde, who ‘seems set for a significant transfer’, but face competition from Brighton.

Attacker Eliezer Mayenda looks set for a Black Cats exit as Rennes close in on his signature.