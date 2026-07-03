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Aston Villa target Alex Remiro’s future at La Liga side Real Sociedad remains uncertain, as the Spaniard is looking for a change of scenery this summer.

Villa’s star custodian Emiliano Martínez has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Italian clubs showing the most interest in him.

Serie A giants Juventus are currently trying to sign him and he is claimed to be already looking for a place to stay in Italy.

And one former Old Lady goalkeeper suggested that Juventus should go all in for the Argentina shot-stopper, hailing his quality.

Unai Emery’s side have been linked with multiple goalkeepers around Europe and they have been namechecked as having an interest in Parma’s Zion Suzuki.

There are more options on the Birmingham-based club’s radar this summer, as Real Sociedad’s Remiro is seen as a ‘prominent’ option.

Villa face European competition from Ligue 1 side Monaco, who have held talks with the Txuri-Urdin for the 31-year-old.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The former Spain goalkeeper has entered the final year of his contract at Villa Park, and according to Spanish daily Marca, the Spaniard is looking for a new challenge.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper has been at Real Sociedad for seven years now and now he is seeking a scenery change.

The Cascante-born custodian started his career in the Basque Country club Basconia, where he spent two years, and he was at Athletic Bilbao’s academy as well.

Remiro became a key figure at the San Sebastian club, racking up more than 300 appearances for Real Sociedad.

The La Liga club’s sporting director, Erik Bretos, made it clear that the experienced shot-stopper did not tell him anything about leaving the club, but it is a possibility.

Aston Villa are suggested to have a verbal agreement in place with Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, but a cheap deal is not possible for the 21-year-old.

Remiro, though, is expected to be affordable in his final year of contract and it remains to be seen whether the Villans will make an approach for the 31-year-old.