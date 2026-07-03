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Chelsea have been ‘caught by surprise’ by Granit Xhaka committing to Sunderland during talks, amid the Blues’ interest in signing him.

New Blues boss Xabi Alonso has been keen to reunite with Xhaka, who he managed at Bayer Leverkusen, at Stamford Bridge this summer.

It was suggested that there was some disagreement at Chelsea over going for Xhaka given his age, but Alonso sees him as a key addition.

Chelsea have been expected to go back with another offer for Xhaka after their first proposal was knocked back, but now the Swiss has told Sunderland he is happy to stay.

Xhaka’s message removes the pressure on Sunderland to sell, with the player forcing an exit thought to be the most likely route to a deal happening.

And Chelsea have been taken aback by Xhaka telling Sunderland he is happy to stay.

Journalist Kieran Gill wrote on X: “Re Granit Xhaka – Sunderland are confident that their 33yo captain is staying as insiders there say he has reaffirmed his commitment to #SAFC in talks.

Club Country Basel Switzerland Borussia Monchengladbach Germany Arsenal England Bayer Leverkusen Germany Sunderland England Granit Xhaka’s clubs

“Chelsea seemingly caught by surprise with that development.

“Just two days ago, the #CFC intention was to submit a second bid after their first £8m was turned down.

“No confirmation yet that Chelsea have admitted defeat.

“But Sunderland insist their stance is the same: not for sale and never was.”

While Sunderland may have reason to feel a lot more confident about being able to keep hold of Xhaka, Chelsea could still choose to push a further time.

The Swiss, with his message to the Black Cats, has made sure he will not be seen as forcing an exit from the Stadium of Light.

Xhaka has warm words for the Sunderland fans last season, when he dubbed them ‘real fans’ and has clearly enjoyed his spell at the club so far, with the love being given back in the other direction too.