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Celtic taken a step forward in the hunt for goalkeeper Dinko Horkas, but Las Palmas are determined to drive a hard bargain for the goalkeeper they signed with the help of AI.

In the recent campaign, Celtic promoted 24-year-old custodian Viljami Sinisalo to the number 1 spot, after Kasper Schmeichel was sidelined due to a career-ending shoulder injury.

Schmeichel has since retired from football and the Bhoys are actively looking into the transfer market to pick up the right man between the sticks for next season.

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Horkas enjoyed a breakout season for Las Palmas in La Liga 2 in the recent campaign, making 41 appearances and keeping 14 clean sheets, while conceding only 39 goals.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper is tied down to Las Palmas until 2028, but Celtic have made ‘first approaches’ to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Celtic have ‘taken the step to close the deal’, but according to Spanish daily Sport, Las Palmas are determined to drive a hard bargain.

The Spanish outfit signed Horkas with the help of AI and now the Bhoys are trying to lure him away from Gran Canaria with a deal worth €7m mooted.

Las Palmas have been determined to get a big fee for Horkas and have held a €10m asking price.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

However, Horkas is not the goalkeeper on Celtic’s radar, as the Glasgow club have also been keeping tabs on Tjark Ernst, but could face competition from Feyenoord.

Ernst, who is just 23 and currently under contract at 2. Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, has most recently ‘rejected’ the opportunity to join German side Wolfsburg.

Getting a new goalkeeper through the door this summer will be near the top of the list for boss Martin O’Neill, especially with the Bhoys’ first pre-season match fast approaching.

Horkas still has two years remaining on his current deal with Las Palmas and his release clause is set at €30m.

With Celtic putting in what looks like a serious push to sign the goalkeeper, it could only be a matter of time before he moves to Scotland.