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Chelsea and manager Xabi Alonso are in a ‘tug-of-war’ over Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has been deemed ‘essential to the project’ at Stamford Bridge by the Spaniard.

The Blues will want to move on from last season’s underwhelming performance in the Premier League, in which they failed to secure European football.

Following a disappointing last few months under manager Liam Rosenior, Chelsea appointed former Real Madrid manager Alonso to lead the charge next term.

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Alonso and Chelsea have already started making moves in the summer transfer window, with Marco Palestra signed from Atalanta.

Sunderland are now in Chelsea’s sights as their key midfielder Xhaka is attracting interest from Alonso.

Losing Xhaka would be a massive blow for Sunderland, with the Swiss midfielder having taken on a key leadership role at the Stadium of Light.

Xhaka is suggested to be tempted by the idea of moving to Chelsea, but in Sunderland’s favour could be a disagreement at Stamford Bridge, where younger players are usually targeted over more experienced stars.

And while Alonso deems Xhaka an important signing, not all at Chelsea are on the same page as the boss.

Clubs played for Basel Monchengladbach Arsenal Leverkusen Sunderland Clubs Granit Xhaka has played for

Italian journalist Luca Cerchione wrote on X: “Granit Xhaka would be outside Chelsea’s parameters, as for a footballer over 30, they would never invest 25 million pounds.

“For the boy, a real tug-of-war is underway between Xabi Alonso and the club: the manager, in fact, considers him essential to the project and insists on the purchase.

“The Blues don’t have to negotiate with Sunderland because they already know the valuation, but they’re deciding whether or not to indulge the new coach.”

Alonso was given the job title manager at Chelsea and will be expecting significant input into the club’s signings, which could mean early trouble if the Blues do not make a proper attempt to get Xhaka.

Sunderland though will hope the disagreement at Stamford Bridge sees Chelsea cool their interest and Xhaka remains in the north east.

Xhaka will have European football if he stays at Sunderland, while Chelsea are not in Europe in the coming season.