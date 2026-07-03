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Sunderland will be banking a total package of €25m from selling forward Eliezer Mayenda to Rennes, who are preparing to give him his medical, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Zaragoza-born striker began his football journey in France with Sochaux, and in the summer of 2023, Sunderland snapped him up while being in the Championship.

In the recent campaign, the 21-year-old forward played in 20 matches in the Premier League, making the majority of his appearances from the bench, and found the back of the net just twice.

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Amid struggling to convince Regis Le Bris to make him a nailed on starter at the Stadium of Light, Mayenda garnered interest from Spain, France and Portugal.

Most recently, Portuguese outfit FC Porto were ‘on the verge’ of signing Mayenda, but he still had several suitors working to strike a deal with him in the summer transfer window.

Ligue 1 outfit Rennes swooped in with a ‘superior offer’ for Mayenda and Sunderland and now the left-footed 21-year-old forward will return to France next season.

The deal between Sunderland and Rennes for Mayenda has been finalised, and the Spanish forward will join the French club on a deal worth €25m.

Club Country FC Porto Portugal Rennes France Real Betis Spain Chasing Eliezer Mayenda

Now Mayenda is set to be put through his medical paces by Rennes as they look to close the transfer.

The departure of Mayenda will bring in substantial cash to the Black Cats’ transfer kitty and help the club to sign priority targets during the course of the summer transfer window.

Having been praised for their transfer business last summer, Sunderland will be expected to get their signings right again this summer.

Sunderland have been linked with a host of potential signings, including free agent defender Oscar Mingueza, who is tipped to decide on his future next week.

They are also interested in Lamare Bogarde of Aston Villa, who has snubbed a new contract at Villa Park.

It is unclear if Sunderland have included a sell-on clause in the agreement for Mayenda.