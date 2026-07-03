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Oxford United striker Ole Romeny is closing in on a move to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard with the ‘final details’ now being ironed out.

Romeny started his career in the NEC Nijmegen youth system and progressed into the first team, where his debut came in 2018.

The 26-year-old forward arrived at Oxford United from Dutch outfit Utrecht in the 2025 winter transfer window and has a deal at the Kassam which runs for another two years.

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In the recent campaign, the right-footed forward failed to make a single goal contribution in 18 appearances in all competitions, but his season was majorly disrupted by a broken foot.

Following Oxford United’s relegation from the Championship to League One, it appears Romeny’s time in England is now coming to an end and a return to Dutch football is on the cards.

According to Dutch journalist Mounir Boualin, Fortuna Sittard have already booked the striker in for a medical and are now ironing out the final details of the move.

It is unclear what fee Fortuna Sittard are paying for the attacker or whether the move is happening on the basis of an initial loan.

Opposition Aldershot Town Barnet Crawley Town Ipswich Town Oxford United’s pre-season opponents

Romeny still has two years remaining on his current contract at Oxford United, but the U’s have decided he is surplus to requirements for the approaching campaign.

The Nijmegen-born forward, who has featured for the Netherlands national side from Under-15 to Under-20, currently plays for the Indonesia national team at international level.

The switch to Fortuna Sittard will hand the Oxford United man the chance to play top flight football in the Eredivisie, with the club finishing eleventh last season.

Romeny has played at the level before, with 82 appearances in the Eredivisie under his belt, but a goal return of just 14 in those matches.

Oxford United now have former Wales international Aaron Ramsey at the helm as boss and he will pit his wits against his former Arsenal team-mate Jack Wilshere in League One.