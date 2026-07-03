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Fiorentina are prepared to look at selling Newcastle United target Nicolo Fagioli if a bid of between €30m and €35m is made, but no offers have been received by La Viola yet.

A major midfield reshuffle is beginning to take shape at St James’ Park this summer, with several arrivals and departures potentially on the horizon.

Sandro Tonali is on the brink of joining Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the Magpies with the daunting task of replacing one of the cornerstones of Eddie Howe’s midfield in the coming weeks.

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Bruno Guimaraes could also become the subject of serious transfer interest, with Arsenal already identifying the Brazilian as a potential target.

The Magpies are keeping tabs on Valencia’s Javi Guerra alongside Aston Villa as they continue to assess the market for midfield reinforcements.

Newcastle have been linked with putting in a bid for Tottenham midfielder Archie Gray, but Spurs have not received an offer from the Magpies.

The St James’ Park side could look to do what they did when signing Tonali, in raiding Italian football for a top midfielder, such as Fagioli.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Fagioli, who was also on Spurs’ radar in May, is a player that Newcastle have held an interest in.

The Italian recently established himself as one of the leading contenders to fill the void Tonali would leave at St James’ Park and Newcastle will have more than enough cash to do the deal.

La Viola regard Fagioli as a central figure in their project and are ideally looking to keep him in Tuscany beyond this summer.

It had already emerged that Fiorentina would not entertain negotiations below the €40m mark when Spurs sounded out a move.

Now, according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Firenze Viola) Fiorentina could sell for between €30m and €35m if they are pushed.

Fiorentina though have received no official offers for Fagioli yet.

The Tyneside outfit are on course to bank a package worth up to £100m from Tottenham for Tonali after refusing to compromise on their valuation.

That substantial financial boost could now be reinvested in midfield, with Fagioli potentially one of the arrivals at St James’ Park this summer.

The Italian still has two years remaining on his contract in Tuscany and has ‘expressed his desire’ to remain with the Serie A outfit.

However, England ‘remains a possibility’ for the midfielder if Newcastle get serious.

A Fiorentina legend also claimed back in May that Fagioli represents the club’s most valuable saleable asset, underlining why any potential negotiations are expected to be anything but straightforward.