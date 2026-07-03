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Midtjylland forward Franculino Dju is continuing to attract attention, with Fulham, Everton and West Ham United ‘among the clubs most interested’ in securing his signature.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a sensational first half of the last campaign in Denmark before a knee injury sustained in the final match before the winter break sidelined him until March.

Prior to that setback, Franculino had scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 21 Danish Superliga appearances, finishing as the league’s top scorer despite missing a significant portion of the season.

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Midtjylland also lifted the Danish Cup, with Franculino making two appearances in the competition and getting on the scoresheet in the opening round of the campaign.

Now back to full fitness, the Guinea-Bissau international continues to attract strong interest from England.

According to Danish outlet PL Bold, Dju remains on the radar of Fulham, Everton, and West Ham, with the trio ‘among the most interested’ in his signature.

The left-footed striker, who has been with Midtjylland since 2023 and is under contract for another three years, is expected to be available to be sold if the right level of offer is made.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Interest in Franculino is nothing new, with Bayern Munich previously seeing what would have been a record-breaking bid for Hedens Drenge rejected by the Danish club.

Of the three English clubs in the race, West Ham will be playing Championship football next season, while Fulham and Everton can offer Premier League football, albeit without European competition after finishing 11th and 13th, respectively.

A product of Benfica’s academy, Franculino is capable of operating through the middle or off the right flank, and his impressive performances have continued to attract attention from clubs across Europe.

It is unclear just what level of fee Midtjylland would be seeking for the forward in the weeks ahead.

A bidding war between a trio of English sides would though suit the club well and help to maximise the price from any sale of the 22-year-old.