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Sunderland have received a massive boost with key star Granit Xhaka telling the club he is happy to stay put, amid interest from Chelsea.

Xhaka was an inspired signing for Sunderland last summer and his leadership skills played a key role in the Black Cats flourishing in the Premier League, something which was not lost on Regis Le Bris.

The Swiss used every inch of his Premier League know-how to help Sunderland navigate choppy waters and secure a Europa League spot that shocked the division.

Sunderland though have been at major risk of losing Xhaka this summer amid interest from Chelsea.

New Chelsea boss Xavi Alonso, who had Xhaka at Bayer Leverkusen, has been keen to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer as part of his revamp.

That though may now not happen as Xhaka has told Sunderland he is committed and prepared to stay on at the club into the new campaign.

Journalist Phil Smith wrote on X: “After talks, Granit Xhaka has told #SAFC that he is committed to the club and happy to stay next season.”

Club Country Basel Switzerland Borussia Monchengladbach Germany Arsenal England Bayer Leverkusen Germany Sunderland England Granit Xhaka’s clubs

With Xhaka not pushing to be allowed to leave the Stadium of Light, Sunderland are sure to want to keep hold of him.

The experienced midfielder is expected to be key to Sunderland balancing the demands of Premier League and Europa League football next season.

It emerged on Friday that there is a disagreement at Chelsea over potentially signing Xhaka.

While Alonso considers him to be key for the project at Stamford Bridge, decision-makers are reluctant to splash the cash to sign a 33-year-old, with it going against the club’s policy.

Xhaka may have potentially taken the matter out of Chelsea’s hands, though it is still possible the Blues continue their pursuit and hope Sunderland have a figure at which they would sell the Swiss.

For Xhaka, the speculation has been an unwanted distraction while he is at the World Cup with Switzerland.

His commitment does though mean Sunderland can breath a little easier.