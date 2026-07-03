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Crystal Palace may not be beaten yet in the race to sign former Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, despite a switch to Rennes looking all but done.

Cresswell has kicked on with his development since leaving Leeds for French side Toulouse in the summer of 2024.

Leeds negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement, giving the Whites a real stake in what happens to the 23-year-old this summer.

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In the recent Ligue 1 season, Cresswell made 29 appearances for Les Pitchouns, while contributing three goals and two assists as a centre-back.

Crystal Palace have been competing with Rennes for the defender’s signature, putting Leeds in line for a windfall.

However, the Eagles appeared set to miss out on the Englishman after it was recently suggested that Rennes are poised to sign Cresswell, who would become one of the club’s top three earners.

Rennes are set to pay €25m, with a further €3m in add-ons, to sign Cresswell, and that looked to have seen Crystal Palace beaten.

Club Years Leeds United 2020-2024 Millwall (loan) 2022-2023 Toulouse 2024- Charlie Cresswell’s career history

That may not though be the case, with journalist Alan Nixon writing on X: “That one isn’t over yet.”

It is unclear if Crystal Palace are now preparing an offer to counter Rennes’ big, but they will need to move quickly.

With Maxence Lacroix emerging as a transfer target for Chelsea, while there are question marks over Jaydee Canvot’s future, Cresswell is an attractive target for Palace.

Irrespective of the 23-year-old’s next destination, the Whites will pocket a windfall from the deal due to the sell-on clause.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are still able to secure the signature of Cresswell amid competition from Rennes.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Eagles will be looking to strengthen their squad and push for higher ambitions next season.

Centre-back is clearly an area Crystal Palace are looking to fix this summer, as they have tested the waters over a possible move to sign Atalanta defender Odilon Kossounou.

The Eagles are also targeting midfielder Jordan James, who carries a €15m price tag at Rennes, with West Ham United also keen.