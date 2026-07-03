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Juventus have joined the race for Zion Suzuki, but Leeds United remain ‘ahead of the competition’ for the Japanese shot-stopper.

Aston Villa had already sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old during the World Cup as they weighed up a potential move.

Leeds then entered the picture themselves by making an enquiry for Suzuki last month, with suggestions they were waiting until after the World Cup before making their next move.

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The 23-year-old’s tournament came to an end after Brazil brought the Blue Samurai’s campaign to a halt in the Round of 32.

Soon after Japan’s exit, it was revealed that Leeds had entered negotiations with Parma as they sought to convert their interest into a deal.

Parma’s decision to recruit another goalkeeper has only added to the belief that Suzuki could be heading for the Premier League this summer.

A move elsewhere in Serie A cannot yet be ruled out, however, with Juventus now ‘also interested’ in the Japanese shot-stopper.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Despite the Old Lady entering the picture, Leeds remain ‘ahead of the competition’ in the race for Suzuki, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

The Bianconeri have been actively searching for a new first-choice goalkeeper over recent months.

Talks over Emiliano Martinez are still ongoing with the Villans, although there has yet to be a decisive breakthrough.

Tottenham Hotspur custodian Guglielmo Vicario also remains firmly under consideration, but Suzuki’s emergence has left Juventus with another route to explore before making a final decision.

Meanwhile, Karl Darlow has become a free agent after his contract at Elland Road officially came to an end, with a move to Manchester United also entering the conversation.

Lucas Perri had already slipped down Daniel Farke’s pecking order last season, leaving Suzuki with the opportunity to establish himself as the club’s long-term No.1.

Parma are expected to demand a sizeable fee for the Japanese custodian, although Leeds are believed to be ready to ‘make a convincing offer’.

In the meantime, Juventus could yet turn their attention back to Vicario, with suggestions Spurs may be prepared to soften their stance over the asking price for the Italian.

Whether Suzuki chooses to continue his career in Italy remains to be seen, but at this stage Leeds appear to hold the strongest hand.