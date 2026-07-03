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Leeds United chased defender Danilho Doekhi, who is available as a free agent, has been offered to Champions League side Fenerbahce, potentially widening the race for the Dutchman’s signature.

Pascal Struijk, who had become an important part of Leeds’ defence, recently departed Elland Road to join Brighton & Hove Albion, leaving the Whites with a gap to fill.

Commentator Adam Pope has already described the Dutchman’s departure as a negative for Leeds at the moment.

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Defensive reinforcements are therefore expected, with Leeds recently showing interest in Lloyd Kelly, although Nottingham Forest have also entered the picture.

Leeds also remain in the race for Doekhi, who is now available after leaving Union Berlin at the expiry of his contract.

The centre-back had already featured on Daniel Farke’s shortlist during the winter window, with Aston Villa also among the clubs monitoring his situation at that stage.

Doekhi also ruled out the possibility of returning to the Netherlands earlier in May.

Centre-back option Ethan Ampadu Joe Rodon Jaka Bijol Sebastiaan Bornauw Max Wober Leeds United’s centre-back options

West Ham United were credited with an interest in the centre-back last month, although that pursuit never gathered any real momentum.

The Peacocks continued to press ahead with their interest, but the emergence of Saudi clubs raised concerns over the club’s chances of landing the defender.

Another club could now emerge in the race for Doekhi after the Dutch defender was offered to Fenerbahce as a potential signing, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

What stance the Turkish giants will take remains to be seen, although his free-agent status could make the proposal an attractive one.

Should Fenerbahce decide to pursue a deal, it would represent another obstacle for Leeds in their efforts to secure the defender.

Another Turkish outfit, Besiktas, also made contact with Doekhi back in April, although those discussions failed to develop any further.

Meanwhile, Leeds are also keeping tabs on Doekhi’s former Union Berlin team-mate Diogo Leite, who has also become a free agent following the expiry of his contract and continues to attract widespread interest.