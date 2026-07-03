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Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic is ‘negotiating his departure’ from Anfield and has three La Liga sides eyeing him as a low cost signing.

The midfielder has seen his progress at Liverpool stall in recent years and is now well down the pecking order, even under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Bajcetic completed a high-profile move to Liverpool in December 2020 and his progress at Anfield even inspired Jarell Quansah.

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The Spaniard made his senior debut for the Reds in August 2022 and has made 22 total senior appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old was sent on loan spells to Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Spanish side Las Palmas to secure regular playing minutes.

While Quansah’s career has gone up and up, Bajcetic’s has stalled and now he is looking to leave Liverpool for a fresh start.

According to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Bajcetic is now ‘negotiating his departure’ from Liverpool and already has three La Liga sides eyeing him.

Interested club League Sevilla La Liga Rayo Vallecano La Liga Elche La Liga Clubs keen on Stefan Bajcetic

La Liga outfits Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano and Elche are interested and view Bajcetic as a low cost addition this summer.

Spain is considered by the midfielder to be his ‘priority destination’.

It remains to be seen where Bajcetic will play next season and what the exact terms of his departure from Liverpool will be.

Sevilla would likely be the highest profile destination for the midfielder, but regular game time and opportunities are sure to be his focus, which might boost Elche and Rayo Vallecano.

Bajcetic initially has such an impact in the Liverpool first team that club legend John Aldridge dubbed him like a new signing.

Another Liverpool legend, Jan Molby, backed Bajcetic as having the temperament to play in the biggest games.