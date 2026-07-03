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Newcastle United have been namechecked amongst the fierce competition for Ognjen Ugresic, with Serie A side Bologna trying to land the Serbian talent.

Despite being only 19, the Partizan Belgrade academy product has already established himself in the first team and is regarded as one of Serbia’s brightest young talents.

Ugresic has made 48 senior appearances for the Serbian giants, contributing 15 goals and assists combined.

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His impressive displays in Serbia have attracted the attention of a host of clubs this transfer window, including Newcastle, and a move away from Partizan Belgrade may well happen.

The Serbian midfielder first emerged as a target for the Magpies back in April when it was suggested that Newcastle were ‘in concrete talks’ with Ugresic’s agents.

With fresh developments emerging, it appears Newcastle will be facing fierce competition to sign the Serbian talent, on whom they remain keen.

According to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino, Bologna have offered €7m to €8m to secure the signature of Ugresic and are also willing to include a substantial sell-on clause to convince Partizan Belgrade, amid Newcastle being namechecked as in the mix.

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It has been suggested that, although there is still a gap between the Serbian and Italian clubs, it does not appear unbridgeable.

With Sandro Tonali set to join Tottenham Hotspur, Eddie Howe will be looking to reinvest the transfer fee by strengthening his midfield options.

It remains to be seen when the Magpies will make an official move to secure the services of Ugresic.

The Serbian will have to weigh up where his development would best be served and a move to Italy may well be one which appeals to him, which would be a threat to Newcastle’s hopes.

Elsewhere, Newcastle face competition from Aston Villa for the Algeria international Anis Hadj Moussa, whose agent admitted that the Algerian is eager for a move to the Premier League.

Newcastle have agreed to sign Hoffenheim winger Banzoumana Toure, who is set to undergo a medical at St. James’ Park and will replace Anthony Gordon, who was sold to Barcelona earlier this summer.