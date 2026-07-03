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Leeds United are set for a cash windfall as former Whites star Charlie Cresswell, in whom they boast a sell-on clause, is poised to join Rennes and be placed amongst the top three earners at the French side.

The Preston-born talent joined the Whites academy when he was only eleven years old and continued until 2020 in the club’s youth system.

He made his senior debut for the Yorkshire giants back in 2020, but he played only 14 senior games for them, despite being regarded as a top defensive prospect.

Pascal Struijk, who left Elland Road very recently for Brighton, held Cresswell in high regard.

However, following a loan spell with Championship side Millwall, he was sold to French club Toulouse, who signed him from Leeds on a four-year deal.

The former England Under-21 international played a key role at Les Violets, with 66 games under his belt for the Ligue 1 club, and further increased his reputation.

Last summer, West Ham United showed interest in him, but a deal could not be finalised, and now Cresswell could be out of the door from Toulouse.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Premier League side Crystal Palace showed interest in the 23-year-old and Leeds have been watching the situation closely due to their 15 per cent sell-on clause.

Leeds are now ever so close to receiving a cash influx, finally, for Cresswell, with Rennes ‘on the verge’ of signing the English centre-back, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It has been suggested that Rennes are paying a sizeable €25m fee for Cresswell, alongside bonuses worth €3m more.

Cresswell has also been offered a lucrative salary by the French side.

Les Rouge et Noirs pocketed a big fee for Jeremy Jacquet’s departure to Liverpool and now they are splashing the cash for the ex-Leeds man.

The English central defender is set to secure a big move, as it has been suggested that he will be one of the top three earners at Rennes.

Crystal Palace will also now need to look for other alternatives to beef up their backline, as Cresswell’s move to Rennes appears to be a matter of time.

Leeds will be sure to keep close tabs on the centre-back’s development, as it will add to their summer window kitty.