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Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has asked Villa to bring in Morocco international midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, who plays for Italian giants Roma.

El Aynaoui arrived at Roma in July 2025 from French side Lens for €23.5m, signing a five-year contract with the Italian side.

The Moroccan international was chased by Sunderland, Leeds United and Wolves last year, but Roma were eventually able to swoop the midfielder.

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The 25-year-old played a key role in helping Morocco win the Africa Cup of Nations and unsurprisingly has played a starring for his country at this summer’s World Cup.

In the ongoing tournament, the Roma midfielder has started in every game for his country, underlining how he is a trusted presence on the pitch.

His impressive displays have attracted the attention of a host of clubs across Europe, including Aston Villa.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, El Aynaoui is ‘one of Unai Emery’s requests’ for Aston Villa to sign this summer.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

It has been suggested that Aston Villa’s technical staff are determined to spare no expense at the executive level to secure the signature of the 25-year-old.

They are already working ‘to get ahead’ of the competition for El Aynaoui.

However, the Villains are not expected to have it all their way, with the suggestions that the Moroccan is also on the radar of several Premier League clubs and La Liga giants.

With Lamare Bogarde ‘seeming set for a significant transfer‘, Aston Villa will be looking to reinforce their midfield options ahead of a season of Champions League football.

It remains to be seen whether the Villains can secure the signature of El Aynaoui amid stiff competition.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Aston Villa will be looking to build on their successful campaign and prepare for the Champions League challenge next season.

Aston Villa are interested in Algeria international Anis Hadj Moussa, whose agent has revealed that the winger is keen to test himself in the Premier League, with Newcastle United also keen.

Another World Cup star, Hadji Moussa could yet be lining up alongside El Aynaoui at Villa Park next season.