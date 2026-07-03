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Rangers flop Derek Cornelius, who has now headed back to Marseille after his loan ended, could be in line for a move to Serie A side Genoa.

Last summer, former boss Russell Martin moved to bring Cornelius to Ibrox on a season-long loan in a bid to reinforce Rangers’ backline and the capture was viewed by many as smart business.

The deal included an option for Rangers to make the move permanent for a fee in the region of €4m.

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He quickly gave positive feedback of life under Danny Rohl, but did not find favour with the German.

Limited to just 943 minutes across 12 appearances in all competitions due to a muscle injury, Cornelius did little to convince Rangers to trigger their purchase option, despite contributing one goal and one assist in league action.

As early as February, one former top flight star tipped Cornelius for the Ibrox exit door.

His fortunes have been markedly different on the international stage.

The 28-year-old has been a regular starter for Canada at the ongoing World Cup, featuring in every match as they prepare for a round-of-16 showdown with Morocco this weekend.

Countries played in Germany Serbia United States Greece Sweden France Scotland Countries Cornelius has played in

With his loan spell now over, Cornelius has returned to Marseille and is likely to be on the move once again this summer.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com, Serie A side Genoa are now monitoring Cornelius ahead of a possible summer move.

The former Rangers loanee still has two years remaining on his Marseille contract, but while an exit this summer has not been ruled out, Les Olympiens are likely to demand a sizeable fee for the defender.

After finishing 16th, just two places above the relegation zone, Genoa have made defensive reinforcements a priority, with Cornelius emerging as a potential target.

Rangers, meanwhile, appear to have already turned the page by bringing in Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta, with the defender already earning praise from the new boss Derek McInnes.

The Gers have also joined the race for Troyes defender Sankhoun Diawara, who is reluctant to sign a new deal, while Emmanuel Fernandez could be heading in the opposite direction amid interest from Rennes.

How Cornelius performs over the course of next season could give an indication over whether Rangers were right not to keep him.