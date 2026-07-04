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Aston Villa and Leeds United have an advantage in the race for Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as it is suggested that Juventus’ move for the Parma man ‘can’t take off’.

Suzuki has only increased his reputation through his performances at the World Cup with Japan and is likely to be sold by Parma this summer.

Parma fully expect a sale and have already signed a new goalkeeper, splashing out €6m on Giovanni Daffara from Juventus.

Aston Villa scouted Suzuki at the World Cup, while Leeds have been pushing to take the shot-stopper to Elland Road, following the expiry of Karl Darlow’s contract and the departure of Illan Meslier.

Juventus though have enquired about Suzuki, with the Bianconeri wanting a new goalkeeper, and could present significant competition for the Premier League pair if they proceed with a swoop.

That though may not be the case, according to Parma-focused Italian journalist Simone Lorini.

It is suggested that, given Parma value Suzuki at over €35m, a move to Juventus ‘can’t take off’.

Goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio Mattia Perin Carlo Pinosoglio Goalkeepers at Juventus

Juventus have also been looking at Emi Martinez and Guglielmo Vicario, and cost is a factor for the club this summer due to missing out on the Champions League.

While Juventus may be a more attractive destination for Suzuki, the Bianconeri may well not be able to afford him given options in the Premier League allow Parma to earn more money.

Aston Villa still need to resolve the future of goalkeeper Martinez, who is wanted by Juventus.

At Leeds, Suzuki would have a clear route to slot in as Daniel Farke’s number 1, but at Villa Park, the Japan international would have the chance to play in the Champions League.

Suzuki was secured by Parma following a successful stint in Belgium with Sint-Truiden.

It remains to be seen when substantial bids will be officially sent to Parma and which of Suzuki’s suitors come out on top.