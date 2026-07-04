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Liverpool have no intention of parting with Virgil van Dijk this summer, with the Dutchman being counted on for the new season by Andoni Iraola.

Van Dijk has another year left to run on his contract at Anfield, but Liverpool ripped up the final year of Mohamed Salah’s contract to let him depart, showing it is not necessarily an obstacle.

It has been speculated in some quarters that Van Dijk could potentially follow Salah out of the door, with Turkish champions Galatasaray hugely keen.

That talk though is wide of the mark, with Liverpool considering Van Dijk to be a key man for the approaching campaign.

Journalist James Pearce wrote on X: “Virgil van Dijk is going nowhere. The LFC captain currently on holiday and then back for pre-season.

“New head coach Andoni Iraola counting on him for 2026/27 and suggestions that LFC would even consider any offers for the talismanic defender are wide of the mark.”

Van Dijk was told earlier this summer by countryman Wesley Sneijder that if he does leave Liverpool he should sign for Galatasaray.

Departure Fee Mohamed Salah Free transfer Andrew Robertson Free transfer Ibrahima Konate Free transfer Key Liverpool exits this summer

Sneijder is also of the view that Van Dijk has declined in recent years, something he thinks it is not unreasonable to point out.

Liverpool were firm earlier this summer on keeping hold of experienced goalkeeper Alisson, amid interest from Juventus, and look to be equally firm now on Van Dijk.

With Ibrahima Konate having run down his contract to leave the club on a free transfer for Real Madrid, a move that was flagged a year ago as being the plan, losing Van Dijk would be an even bigger hammer blow.

It is not one Liverpool look prepared to entertain and Van Dijk will lead the Reds into the new campaign, where all eyes will be on whether Iraola was the right appointment.

Liverpool sacked Arne Slot, but then snubbed moving for Xabi Alonso, to hand Iraola the job despite the boss having no experience of managing big clubs.

Iraola will be keen to make the most of the opportunity and hit the ground running next season.