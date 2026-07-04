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Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland have yet to go beyond requesting ‘preliminary information’ on Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Juventus are currently looking to raise money by offloading players, with the lack of Champions League football next season having taken a bite out of the club’s finances.

Attacking flop Lois Openda is in line to go, but Juventus would rather loan him to avoid recording a substantial loss on the books.

Thuram by contrast could bring in a healthy profit if sold and Juventus consider him ‘the leading candidate’ to leave.

The French midfielder has had interest from clubs in Turkey and the Middle East, but is not keen on either destination.

He also has Premier League admirers, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Newcastle United all keen on what he can bring to the table.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Newcastle have so far only asked for ‘preliminary information’ on Thuram, with none of the clubs having made a concrete offer.

Interested club Liverpool Nottingham Forest Al Ahli Sunderland Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Newcastle United Galatasaray Fenerbahce Interested in Khephren Thuram

Manchester United and Liverpool have also not bid for Thuram as thing stand.

Juventus are now looking for around €50m to sell Thuram, something which would give them a substantial profit to put into the books.

Paris Saint-Germain are another potential destination for Thuram and they are keeping a close watch on his situation in Italy.

At Newcastle, midfield reinforcements are needed, with Sandro Tonali on his way to Tottenham Hotspur, while Bruno Guimaraes is wanted by Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest have just agreed to sell Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, opening up a need in midfield, while Sunderland are keen to add strength in depth to cope with the demands of Europa League football.

Whether Thuram is tempted by any of the trio is unclear, while it remains to be seen if they will put a bid in with Juventus for his services.

Given Juventus are known to be keen to sell, suitors could try to knock down the €50m asking price.