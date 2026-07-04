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Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has received an offer from one of the three biggest clubs in Turkey to leave N17 this summer.

Spurs are experiencing a summer of real change as Roberto De Zerbi looks to reshape the squad to his liking ahead of next season.

At present, Spurs have not brought in any attacking reinforcements, with the focus very much on defence and midfield.

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They are expected to come later this summer though and Richarlison could find himself pushed down the pecking order in north London when that happens.

Flamengo made a push for Richarlison earlier this year and the Tottenham attacker has regularly attracted attention during his time at the club.

Earlier this summer, Juventus asked about Richarlison’s situation, during talks about goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Now there is strong interest in the Brazilian coming from Turkey and one of the country’s biggest clubs.

Forward Richarlison Mathys Tel Mohammed Kudus Dejan Kulusevski Manor Solomon Wilson Odobert Dominic Solanke Forwards on the books at N17

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Richarlison has received an offer from one of the biggest teams in Turkey, though they are unnamed.

That may well mean a proposal from one of Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray or Trabzonspor.

It is unclear whether Richarlison is open to moving to the Turkish Super Lig this summer and much may depend on what signings Spurs make over the coming months.

Tottenham could feel now is the right time to cash in on the Brazilian as they aim to start a new chapter under De Zerbi.

A move to any of the four biggest Turkish clubs would give Richarlison the chance to play in Europe next term, which he would not get if he stayed put at Tottenham.

The race for the attacker could widen if he opens up to an exit, with two teams from Saudi Arabia trying to sign him in the summer of 2024.