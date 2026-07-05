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Fiorentina have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Tottenham Hotspur to loan centre-back Radu Dragusin.

Dragusin has struggled to get into the Spurs side when other defenders have been fit to play and his situation has become worse this summer.

With Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi both arriving at Tottenham, Dragusin has fallen further down the pecking order of centre-backs.

His agent admitted earlier this summer that talks would need to be held with Spurs to find out their plans for his client, but it quickly became clear Dragusin was available.

Now former Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici, now in the same role at Fiorentina, has produced an agreement with his old club.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina ‘have reached an agreement in principle’ on a deal to loan Dragusin.

The loan agreement will contain an obligation to buy, meaning it could well effective spell the end of Dragusin’s Tottenham career.

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It is unclear if there are any specific conditions attached to the obligation to buy, such as a certain amount of appearances or a set league finish for Fiorentina.

La Viola will pay Tottenham a loan fee of €1.5m for Dragusin, with the obligation to buy set at €17.5m.

Fiorentina had a brush with relegation from Serie A last term, but were ultimately able to stabilise and survive.

Dragusin shone in Serie A while at Genoa and Fiorentina will be hopeful he can rediscover his form.

A number of sides have been showing interest in the Romania international, including RB Leipzig, with his agent given a tour of the Bundesliga club’s facilities.

Whether other clubs now spring to life and try to hijack Fiorentina’s agreement remains to be seen, amid La Viola still having to put Dragusin through a medical and iron out personal terms.

He arrived at Tottenham with high expectations, Spurs beating off Bayern Munich to secure him, but was partly derailed by a serious knee injury.

Having been fit for some time now though, Dragusin has made no real impact in north London and has been surpassed by other defenders.