Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is being ‘kept as an alternative’ by Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the event their pursuit of Serhou Guirassy fails.

Fenerbahce are determined to add a top quality striker to the ranks this summer and have several irons in the fire.

They want to land Guirassy, but may well end up missing out on the striker, especially if Borussia Dortmund do not accept their latest proposal.

The Turkish giants do have plans in mind if that fails though and Aston Villa striker Watkins is someone they have been showing interest in, amid suggestions Villa are open to a deal.

Now Fenerbahce stand ready to accelerate that pursuit if they conclude they cannot get Guirassy.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Fenerbahce will hold talks with Aston Villa and Watkins’ representatives if their latest offer for Guirassy is not accepted.

Watkins is ‘being kept as an alternative’ by Fenerbahce and it is suggested the Aston Villa man will decide on his future after the World Cup.

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The England striker could well ask former Aston Villa team-mate Marco Asensio about life at Fenerbahce, with the Spaniard on the books at the Yellow Canaries.

Asensio had an impact at Villa Park during his loan spell, but Aston Villa were unable to keep hold of him and he signed for Fenerbahce.

Last season, the attacking midfielder scored eleven goals and provided 13 assists in just 25 Turkish Super Lig matches as he showed his quality.

He came up against Aston Villa in the Europa League at the league phase, as Fenerbahce lost 1-0 to Unai Emery’s men.

Watkins, 30, has never played his football outside England and may be tempted by the prospect of an adventure in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

He is due to turn 31 this year and Aston Villa could see a chance to earn a substantial fee and sign a younger replacement.