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Leandro Trossard turned down the idea of moving to another English club ‘because of the respect he has for Arsenal‘, it has emerged, as he closes in on a move to Besiktas.

The Belgium international is into his final year at Arsenal and a move away from the Emirates has been on the cards.

Several sides have shown interest in potentially signing Trossard this summer, but it is Turkish giants Besiktas who look likely to win the race.

Besiktas have agreed a deal worth £20m with Arsenal to take Trossard to Turkey and the winger has already agreed on personal terms.

Trossard though could have looked to move within England, with an English side suggested to be keen, but his respect for Arsenal meant he wanted to move abroad.

Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba wrote on X: “A particular English club was keen on Trossard but he decided to not move to any English club because of the respect he has for Arsenal.

“Also there were offers from other big leagues.”

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Trossard is expected to become one of the best players in the Turkish Super Lig if the deal goes through.

Besiktas appointed Italian tactician Vincenzo Italiano as their new boss earlier this summer and are looking to back him in the market to challenge for the title.

They have been linked with a host of players, including several from England, with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa admired in Istanbul.

Besiktas would like to see Sa come to an agreement with Wolves to terminate his contract, allowing him to move on a free transfer.

Trossard, who will turn 32 years old before the end of the year, joined Arsenal from Brighton in the 2023 winter transfer window.

Mikel Arteta handed him significant game time over the course of the recent season as he clocked a whopping 50 outings for the Gunners, scoring eight times and providing eleven assists.

Trossard provided the assist for Arsenal’s only goal in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.