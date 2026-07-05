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Newcastle United ‘are in the mix with Manchester United‘ for the signature of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos.

The Magpies have agreed to sell Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and he has put pen to paper to a six-year deal in north London.

There is also the risk that Eddie Howe’s men could lose Bruno Guimaraes, leaving them scrambling for midfielders just to fill the holes, before even thinking about adding strength in depth.

A host of midfielders have been linked with the Magpies and now it has emerged they like Chelsea’s Santos.

Santos could be on the move from Stamford Bridge this summer, being open to the prospect, and there is interest in the Brazilian from Manchester United.

Newcastle are also interested in the player, as they look to go on the offensive in the market in the coming weeks.

Journalist Simon Jones wrote on X: “Newcastle are in the mix with Manchester United for Chelsea’s Andrey Santos. United’s Alex Scott interest remains and they ideally still want two midfielders.”

Club Years Vasco da Gama 2021-2023 Chelsea 2023- Vasco da Gama (loan) 2023 Nottingham Forest (loan) 2023-2024 Strasbourg (loan) 2024-2025 Andrey Santos’ career history

Competing with Manchester United, who can offer Champions League football, for Santos could be tough, but Newcastle are showing ambition in the market.

Chelsea forked out £18m to sign Santos from Brazilian giants Vasco da Gama in 2023 and he arrived in the capital with big expectations.

He made a total of 43 appearances in what was a troubled Chelsea campaign last term and has been tipped to be available for a fee in the region of £50m.

Such a figure would represent a substantial profit for Chelsea and could make cashing in even more appealing.

Newcastle’s interest in Santos is not new, with the Magpies having been keen on him as far back as 2022, when he was still in Brazil.

With an initial £92.5m flowing into the club’s coffers from the sale of Tonali to Tottenham, along with £70m banked from Anthony Gordon’s exit, Newcastle are likely to have significant financial firepower to throw into a deal for Santos.