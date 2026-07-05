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Celtic are facing growing competition if the choose to push forward with interest in Hellas Verona striker Kieron Bowie.

The Bhoys are working hard in the transfer market to bring in new signings as they prepare to try to reach the Champions League league phase.

Recruiting a goalkeeper is a particular focus for Celtic at present, with Las Palmas’ shot-stopper Dinko Horkas a player they have held talks about landing, while Hertha Berlin’s Tjark Ernst is also on the radar.

Martin O’Neill will also want to strengthen in attack and to greater effect than winter window signings Tomas Cvancara, Junior Adamu and Joel Mvuka, who all flopped at Parkhead and were not retained.

Scottish striker Bowie is someone Celtic are keen on and they made enquiries about potentially signing him from Hellas Verona last month.

The path towards landing Bowie is growing ever more difficult though and now no fewer than three Italian sides want the striker.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Bologna, Sassuolo and Cagliari ‘are interested’ in Bowie, with ‘race on’ the verdict.

Scored against Bologna (A) Torino (A) Juventus (A) Inter Milan (A) Kieron Bowie’s Serie A goals

Bowie could not help Hellas Verona avoid being relegated from Serie A last season, but his performances were enough to make sure he is not likely to play in Serie B.

The striker caught the eye with his performances for Hibernian in Scottish football, with one Hibs legend dubbing him ‘so physical’.

Now former Scotland boss Steve Clarke also went on the record as being an admirer of what Bowie brings to the table.

Celtic now though face having to battle three Italian sides for Bowie’s signature this summer and the deal is not likely to be a cheap one to do.

After his move to Hellas Verona in the winter window earlier this year, Bowie scored four times in 14 Serie A appearances as he quickly nailed down a regular spot in the side.