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Red Bull Salzburg have agreed a fee for Leeds United linked striker Haris Tabakovic, but the player has not agreed personal terms yet.

Tabakovic spent the recent campaign on loan from Hoffenheim at Borussia Monchengladbach, Daniel Farke’s old club, and made an impression.

The striker grabbed 15 goals across all competitions for Gladbach, but they were unable to trigger his €5m option to buy clause and he has returned to Hoffenheim.

Tabakovic is unlikely to be at Hoffenheim for long, with a host of clubs keeping tabs on him, including Leeds, with a summer swoop on the part of the Whites mooted as being lined up.

It is Salzburg though who are now looking to steal a march over their competitors and a fee for the Bosnia international has been agreed.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Hoffenheim have accepted a bid of €5m from Salzburg for the signature of Tabakovic.

Crucially however, Salzburg do not yet have an agreement in place on personal terms with Tabakovic.

Scored against Leverkusen (A) Eintracht Frankfurt (H) Union Berlin (A) St Pauli (A) – two 1. FC Koln (H) Heidenheim (A) Augsburg (H) – two Werder Bremen (A) Freiburg (A) Borussia Dortmund (H) Hoffenheim (H) Tabakovic’s Bundesliga goals last term

With other clubs keen, the Bosnian may be in no rush to sign off on a move to the Austrian giants this summer.

Despite a prolific season at club level, Tabakovic could not force his way into the Bosnia side for any of their group stage games at the World Cup.

He was brought off the bench in the last 15 minutes of the last 32 loss to the United States.

Now Tabakovic is free to consider his future at club level and decide what he wants to do.

At just €5m, Leeds could see the experienced striker as a smart piece of business when it comes to helping them become established in the Premier League.

And at the price he would likely not make a dent in the Whites’ budget.

Farke has regularly done business in his native Germany in recent windows and is sure to know all about Tabakovic’s qualities.

The striker also has interest from other sides in the Bundesliga.