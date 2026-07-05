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Wolves are set to miss out on winger Aral Simsir, with Turkish giants Trabzonspor now ‘very close’ to agreeing a fee with Midtjylland for his signature.

The 24-year-old wide-man has caught the eye in Danish football and as a result several sides have been showing interest in signing him this summer.

Despite being relegated from the Premier League, Wolves have viewed Simsir as an attainable target and asked about him.

Interest from Turkey has been fierce though, with Simsir representing the country at international level and winning his first Turkey cap earlier this year.

And it appears the winger will be continuing his career in the Turkish Super Lig after Trabzonspor moved close to an agreement with Midtjylland.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Trabzonspor are ‘very close’ to agreeing a fee for Simsir on the basis of a €13m basic deal and a further €2m in add-ons.

Trabzonspor will now try to push the agreement over the line quickly and put Simsir through his medical paces, placing him out of reach for Wolves.

Opponents Port Vale (H) Blackburn Rovers (H) Preston North End (A) Stoke City (H) Wolves’ opening four games

The Turkey international winger was born in Denmark and played for the country at international level up to the Under-19s, when he then switched to Turkey.

Wolves look likely to now need to look elsewhere to strengthen in attack amid what is set to be a summer of big change at Molineux.

The Old Gold are looking to keep midfielder Fer Lopez for a season in the Championship, but Celta Vigo remain intent on re-signing him.

Lopez spent the second half of last season back in Spain on loan at Celta Vigo and is looking to stay at the Spanish club.

Experience is arriving in the shape of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez, with Trippier convinced not to cancel his contract after Rob Edwards’ sacking.

Wolves are due to kick off the season by slotting into the EFL Cup’s first round, where they will meet Port Vale.

The club’s opening league fixture will see Blackburn Rovers visit Molineux.