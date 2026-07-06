Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Premier League new boys Coventry City have asked about AC Milan pair Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori and ‘contact between the parties took place at the end of last week’.

The Sky Blues enjoyed an impressive Championship campaign under Frank Lampard, finishing as champions with 95 points to secure promotion and end a 25-year absence from the top flight.

Last season, newly promoted Leeds United and Sunderland comfortably avoided an immediate return to the Championship, and Coventry will now be hoping to follow the same path in the Premier League.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Sunderland majorly impressed with their work in the transfer window last summer and the pressure is on Frank Lampard’s men to follow suit if they wish to survive.

Coventry are keen to strengthen the squad and Lampard is looking towards two familiar faces in the shape of Tomori and Loftus-Cheek.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Coventry made enquiries about the potential terms for the departures of AC Milan stars Loftus-Cheek and Tomori last week.

Lampard specifically asked Coventry to get in touch and find out if Tomori and Loftus-Cheek are available for transfer.

Game Arsenal (A) Hull City (H) Manchester City (A) Brighton (H) Nottingham Forest (A) Newcastle United (H) Coventry City’s opening league games

Tomori is likely to be on the way out of AC Milan this summer, with the defender said to know the time to depart the San Siro has arrived.

Loftus-Cheek joined AC Milan in the summer of 2023 from Chelsea, a move which reunited him with fellow Chelsea academy graduate Tomori, who had already joined the Italian giants in 2021.

Coventry could face competition for both players over the coming weeks, but landing either would give the Sky Blues good Premier League experience.

Lampard knows their qualities well and is sure they could strengthen his squad.

Coventry are already making other moves in the transfer market and have been closing in on Switzerland defender Aurele Amenda.

The Premier League new boys are expected to pay up to €20m to sign Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt.