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Leeds United have suffered a major blow after Japan and Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki turned down a move to Elland Road.

Recruiting a new number 1 has become a priority for Leeds this summer, with Karl Darlow out of contract and Lucas Perri having slipped below the Welshman in the pecking order.

Perri, who was signed to be the number 1, came in for criticism during the season and when Darlow claimed the gloves he did not let them go.

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Leeds want to sign Japan’s World Cup goalkeeper Suzuki from Parma, who are expecting him to go and have already signed a replacement.

It was suggested just earlier this week that Leeds have built up an advantage in the race to sign the shot-stopper, which Juventus, who are also keen on him, are aware of.

Now though it appears that Leeds may not be a destination which finds favour with Suzuki.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Suzuki ‘has turned down Leeds’ bid in the last hours’.

Linked club League Aston Villa Premier League Juventus Serie A Leeds United Premier League Clubs linked with Zion Suzuki

It is unclear why Suzuki has knocked back the Whites, but at the moment the Japan goalkeeper does not seem to want to move to Elland Road.

With other Premier League sides, including Aston Villa, admirers of the goalkeeper, he is sure not to be in a rush to make a decision.

In the recent campaign, the Japan shot-stopper suffered a broken hand, but still made 22 appearances in all competitions for Parma and kept six clean sheets in the process.

The 23-year-old custodian still has three years remaining on his current deal, but with the intention to leave Parma, and Japan already out of the World Cup, there is now no barrier to a move happening.

It is unclear if Suzuki’s snub mean the end of the matter for Leeds, or whether they will make efforts to convince him to reconsider.

Other suitors of the Japanese are likely to have European football on the agenda, which is not on offer at Leeds for the new season.

His World Cup displays may have opened up other avenues he is keen to explore.