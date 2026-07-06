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Saudi Pro League sides ‘have started approaches’ for Tottenham Hotspur target Rafael Leao, who is expected to leave AC Milan this summer.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has focused on the back first, landing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, with Martin Dubravka roped in as goalkeeping cover.

Midfield is also being addressed too amid Mateus Fernandes’ arrival and Sandro Tonali signing a six-year deal.

De Zerbi is expected to soon move on the adding in the final third and Tottenham are watching developments involving Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi closely.

AC Milan striker Leao has also been widely linked with Tottenham amid a likely exit from the San Siro this summer, with suggestions Spurs are exploring a deal.

Tottenham look like having to overcome competition from wealthy clubs in Saudi Arabia though as they have already started to try to position themselves for the Portuguese.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Rafa Leao, still expected to leave AC Milan this summer with options to be assessed post-World Cup.

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2017-2018 Lille 2018-2019 AC Milan 2019- Rafael Leao’s career history

“Leao and club agree on exit as best solution; Saudi Pro League clubs have started approaches.

“He’s waiting for European clubs but Saudi an option too.”

Moving to Tottenham to join De Zerbi’s exciting project could well be hugely tempting for Leao, but whether Spurs will pull the trigger on an offer remains unclear.

Operating primarily as a central striker, Leao found the back of the net nine times in 29 Serie A matches for AC Milan last season.

At the ongoing World Cup, Portugal have deployed him on the left flank, with Leao scoring against Uzbekistan and providing an assist in the last 32 win over Croatia.

AC Milan began to assess the possibility of selling Leao earlier this year, with a split developing at boardroom level over what to do, though that now looks to be resolved.

Leao has long been of interest to Premier League sides, with Everton and Wolves both trying to land him in the summer of 2021.

With Leao not likely to think about his future until his World Cup involvement is at an end, suitors would be forgiven for hoping to see Spain put Portugal out this evening.