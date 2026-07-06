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Nottingham Forest are ‘best placed’ to sign left-sided Sevilla star Oso, with the Spanish side ready to use cash received to move for a striker.

Forest are preparing for a new era after appointing Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner to succeed Vitor Pereira, who kept the club afloat last term.

The City Ground side have pushed the boat out to attract Glasner and in the process he has become the second-highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

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The Tricky Trees have already cashed in on Elliot Anderson, who joined Manchester City in a £116m deal, giving them significant funds to strengthen several areas of the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall is among the priority names on their shortlist, with the Swede having opened the door to an exit from north London.

Niccolo Pisilli is another midfielder under consideration, although Roma are unwilling to entertain offers below €40m.

Forest have also developed an interest in Lloyd Kelly, but Newcastle United remain firmly in the race for the defender.

Opponents Notts County Blackburn Rovers Vitoria Sporting Lisbon Bayer Leverkusen Brest Nottingham Forest’s pre-season opponents

Meanwhile, it has already been revealed that the Tricky Trees are admirers of Oso, who is on the books at La Liga giants Sevilla.

There are also suggestions that Strasbourg and Fiorentina are also among the clubs tracking the Spaniard.

However, according to Spanish daily Sport, Nottingham Forest are ‘best placed’ to bring in the left-sided player this summer.

The Spaniard has a €20m release clause in his contract, a figure Sevilla would have to accept should it be triggered.

The left-back, who can also play further down the left flank, is entering the final year of his contract and, while the La Liga outfit are keen to secure him to a new deal, the Spaniard has little interest in extending his stay.

As a result, the Spanish outfit would rather part ways with Oso this summer than risk losing him for nothing next year.

Sevilla would welcome a cash windgall as it would free up funds to chase a new striker.

The 23-year-old registered five goal involvements in 30 appearances for Sevilla last season and is also capable of operating further forward on the left flank, making him an attractive option for Nottingham Forest.

Whether Oso becomes the first signing of the Glasner era at the City Ground remains to be seen in the coming days and weeks.