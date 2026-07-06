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Oliver Glasner has become the second highest paid manager in the Premier League with his move to take charge at Nottingham Forest.

The Austrian tactician saw out his contract with Crystal Palace earlier this summer after delivering the FA Cup and Conference League during his spell.

With Nottingham Forest recently parting ways with Vitor Pereira, they have wasted no time in appointing Glasner as the new boss.

And Forest have gone over and above to make sure the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss is the man in charge at the City Ground for the new campaign.

As a result of his Nottingham Forest contract, Glasner is becoming the second highest paid manager in the whole Premier League, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Only Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be earning more than Glasner amongst Premier League managers.

It had been speculated earlier this summer that Glasner could return to Eintracht Frankfurt, but soon that was dubbed ‘virtually impossible’.

Opponents Notts County Blackburn Rovers Vitoria Sporting Lisbon Bayer Leverkusen Brest Nottingham Forest’s pre-season opponents

Glasner will now sink his teeth into pre-season at Nottingham Forest, while he will also have significant input into transfers in what is expected to be a busy summer at the City Ground.

Already Forest are making moves in the market, with preliminary enquiries made about Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Sevilla’s left-sided star Oso is also on Nottingham Forest’s radar, while Tottenham Hotspur‘s wantaway midfielder Lucas Bergvall is very much in the Tricky Trees’ thoughts.

Nottingham Forest are in pre-season action against Notts County on 18th July, before they then face Blackburn Rovers in Portugal.

A behind closed doors clash with Portuguese side Vitoria is also on the agenda, along with a clash with Sporting Lisbon.

Two City Ground clashes are set, with Bayer Leverkusen and Brest set to provide the opposition.