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Tottenham Hotspur ‘intend to force’ the hand of Juventus on Guglielmo Vicario, with a demand for cash up front for the Italy goalkeeper.

Spurs have been extremely busy in the transfer window, having signed Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and most recently, Sandro Tonali on a deal worth £100m.

In the goalkeeper department, the Lilywhites have brought in veteran custodian Martin Dubravka on a free transfer from Burnley, with Vicario expected to leave this summer and Antonin Kinsky slot in as number 1.

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At first it appeared that Vicario could join Inter Milan, but the Nerazzurri ‘dropped’ the idea to sign him due to financial constraints, and now he is expected to go to Juventus.

The Old Lady have been monitoring the Italy goalkeeper’s situation for a long time as an alternative to Emi Martinez.

Now the financial terms for Vicario increasingly make sense for Juventus, as Tottenham have opened the door to a loan move.

It is believed that Juventus are seeking a loan with an obligation to buy, which will allow them to manage their books and postpone the payment until next season.

However, Tottenham ‘intend to force’ Juventus’ hand and demand cash up front, according to Italian outlet QS (via TuttoJuve).

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Spurs have slapped a €20m price tag on Vicario’s head earlier this summer and Juventus feel the chance to sign him on loan is a good opportunity.

That despite one former Serie A star warning the Old Lady that Vicario will not improve the squad.

Tottenham do not want Vicario to go without any financial benefit, but it is unclear if they want Juventus to pay a loan fee for the goalkeeper, or still have hopes of forcing a permanent deal.

In the recent campaign, Vicario made 43 appearances, conceding 65 goals, while keeping 13 clean sheets, and the Italy shot-stopper did receive significant criticism due to multiple errors between the sticks.

Vicario still has two years remaining on his current contract with Tottenham, but with manager Roberto De Zerbi working on a full overhaul this summer, he is expected to leave this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will agree to Spurs’ demands to sign Vicario, who is keen to make the move to Turin.