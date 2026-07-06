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Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones remains one of Inter Milan’s top targets this summer and the Nerazzurri ‘will return to the attack’ for his signature soon.

The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, with speculation over a potential summer departure having gathered momentum in recent months.

Inter pushed to sign the Englishman during the winter transfer window, but failed to get a deal over the line, although they have continued to keep close tabs on his situation.

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Last month, the Nerazzurri’s sporting director openly admitted the club’s admiration for the midfielder, while it also emerged that boss Cristian Chivu views Jones as an ideal fit for his system.

But since then, suggestions have surfaced that the Italian champions’ interest had cooled, with little progress made on the transfer front.

However, according to Italian journalist Armando Areniello, Jones remains one of the club’s top targets this summer as Inter are set to ‘return to the attack’ for him soon.

Liverpool have been unable to convince Jones to sign a new contract at Anfield and the midfielder could well go, especially if the Reds’ valuation of him is met.

Trophy won With Premier League x2 Liverpool FA Cup Liverpool EFL Cup x2 Liverpool Club World Cup Liverpool European U21 Championship England U21 Trophies won by Curtis Jones

Inter previously saw a €20m offer rejected, with the Merseyside outfit standing firm in their valuation of between €30m and €35m.

The Reds must also weigh up the risk of losing Jones for nothing next summer if they continue to play hardball, with no fresh contract talks having taken place.

Nottingham Forest have also been linked with the midfielder, although nothing concrete has materialised.

It also remains to be seen how new boss Andoni Iraola views Jones as he begins shaping his Liverpool squad.

The Spanish boss is already said to be counting on club captain Virgil van Dijk, with Liverpool having no intention of sanctioning the Dutchman’s departure this summer.

Meanwhile, fellow Reds midfielder Stefan Bajcetic could be set for a move to La Liga, where several clubs continue to monitor his situation.

Should departures materialise in midfield, Liverpool could also move to strengthen the position, with the Reds continuing to track Khephren Thuram, whose departure from Juventus is a realistic possibility.