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Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva is ‘already travelling’ to Amsterdam to complete the formalities of his loan move to Greek giants Olympiacos.

The 26-year-old arrived at the City Ground in 2024 after the Tricky Trees beat several fellow Premier League clubs to his signature.

However, the Portuguese wide attacker never established himself as a regular at the City Ground, clocking just 1,226 minutes on the pitch.

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Having slipped down the pecking order, Silva looked for a move away last summer, with Sporting Lisbon pushing hard to sign him before the deal collapsed at the last minute.

The winger eventually secured a switch elsewhere, with Turkish outfit Besiktas taking him on a season-long loan that included an option to buy.

His struggles for regular minutes persisted in Turkey as well, where he made just 18 appearances and accumulated only 575 minutes of Super Lig football.

Although he contributed six goal involvements during that spell, it was not enough to convince Besiktas to trigger their purchase option, with it becoming clear as early as March that they would not pursue a permanent deal.

Club played for Sousense Pacos Ferreira Espinho Leixoes Casa Pia Vitoria Guimaraes Nottingham Forest Besiktas Clubs Jota Silva has played for

Silva subsequently returned to the City Ground, keeping his cards close to his chest over his future, but his next destination now appears to have been settled.

Olympiacos have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign the winger on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

According to Portuguese journalist Sebastian Sousa Pinto, Silva is ‘already travelling’ to Amsterdam, where Olympiacos are holding their pre-season training camp, to undergo his medical and complete the necessary paperwork.

The Tricky Trees will hope the move provides a long-term solution to Silva’s future, with them being encouraged if the Greek outfit eventually exercise their option to buy.

Silva, meanwhile, will be hoping the switch offers him the regular first-team football that has eluded him over the past two seasons.

Nottingham Forest could also sanction further departures this summer, with Atalanta continuing to keep tabs on Nicolo Savona.

However, Dan Ndoye appears firmly committed to staying in the Premier League despite attracting interest from Inter Milan.