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Nottingham Forest are continuing to hold strong interest in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, but he is keen to take his time to decide his future.

The Tricky Trees first explored a deal for the Inter Milan star during the winter transfer window, but failed to make a breakthrough during that time.

Nottingham Forest refused to let the trail go cold, however, and revived their interest again last month as they continued to monitor the midfielder’s situation in Milan.

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Juventus have since emerged another contenders, although suggestions indicated that Nottingham Forest’s financial advantage could make the difference.

Despite admiration from both clubs, there has been little movement, with Frattesi’s future still hanging in the balance.

According to Italian journalist Luca Cilli, there is ‘always strong interest from Nottingham Forest’ in Frattesi, but the midfielder ‘is taking his time’ to decide his future as he wants to see if Juventus make a firm move for him.

The Italian is among the Bianconeri’s preferred midfield reinforcements, but they must first generate funds through player sales before making a serious move, with no Champions League football in Turin next term.

Club managed Ried LASK Linz Wolfsburg Eintracht Frankfurt Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest Clubs managed by Oliver Glasner

Missing out on Champions League football has already forced Juventus to adopt a cautious financial approach this summer, with the Bianconeri willing to listen to offers for key figures such as Khephren Thuram, as Liverpool continue to keep tabs on the Frenchman.

Nottingham Forest have also made enquiries over Thuram, although their interest has so far gone no further than gathering ‘preliminary information’.

Meanwhile, Leeds United target Lois Openda is another player the Old Lady are prepared to part ways with, and Rennes have recently entered the race for the striker.

Only after trimming their squad are Juventus expected to step up their pursuit of Frattesi, leaving Nottingham Forest potentially facing an anxious wait over the midfielder’s next move.

Nottingham Forest could be well placed to meet the financial demands of a deal after banking £116m from Elliott Anderson’s move to Manchester City.

However, persuading Frattesi himself could prove the bigger obstacle, given his preference to wait on the Old Lady.

Nottingham Forest are keeping alternative midfield options alive as well, including Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall, who is open to leaving north London, and Roma star Niccolo Pisilli, who carries a €40m valuation.