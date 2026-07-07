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Sean Steur has left Ajax’s training camp and he is now ‘awaiting the green light’ to travel to England to join Newcastle United.

Newcastle are seeing a major shift in their midfield department this summer as they saw one of their key players in that area in the form of Sandro Tonali depart and join Tottenham Hotspur on a six-year deal, while Bruno Guimaraes is drawing attention.

Selling Tonali has brought in an initial £92.5m, which could grow to £100m, and added to the £70m received from Anthony Gordon’s exit has further added to the St James’ kitty.

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The Magpies are tipped to strengthen across the park and midfield is a particular focus for the club.

Eddie Howe’s side have now moved quickly in a bid to land Ajax talent Steur and they are in negotiations with the Dutch giants to bring him to Tyneside this summer.

The 18-year-old midfielder is highly rated at Ajax and the Dutch outfit were keen to keep him at the club by extending his contract.

However, Steur was not happy with the role Ajax have in mind for his development and Newcastle decided to swoop in to convince the midfielder to join them.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

It has been suggested that the Magpies have offered him a multi-year plan and they are willing to pay €25m to sign the player.

According to Dutch journalist Tim van Duijn, Steur has left the Ajax training camp and he is now ‘awaiting the green light’ to travel to Newcastle and finalise his deal.

Newcastle are in talks with Ajax and they are close to finalising a deal and making Steur, who has already made 26 senior appearances for the Dutch giants, including three in the Champions League, their third signing of the summer after Ewen Jaouen and Bazoumana Toure.

At the age of 18, Steur is unlikely to be viewed as a key signing and Newcastle have other irons in the fire.

The Magpies hold an interest in Chelsea’s Andrey Santos and they are rivalling Manchester United for his signature.

Newcastle have also been linked with Serbian talent Ognjen Ugresic who plays for Partizan Belgrade, but they will have to step up their interest in him as Bologna are ready to pay €7m to €8m to secure the signature of the midfielder.