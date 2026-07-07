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Roma have stepped back from their pursuit of West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville in the face of economic demands considered out of reach.

Interest from Roma first emerged in early May, when Gian Piero Gasperini identified Summerville as one of his priority targets for the summer, with initial contact soon following.

Following West Ham’s relegation to the Championship, an exit from east London appeared increasingly inevitable for the 24-year-old winger.

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Roma have not been alone in the race, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea and Fulham all credited with interest, while one Dutch journalist has predicted Summerville’s next move will remain in the Premier League.

Summerville is seeking a salary of €6m per year, a figure Roma have so far deemed too high to justify alongside his transfer fee.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, the capital club stepped up their pursuit in recent days, only for West Ham’s financial demands to prove too steep, meaning it ‘has gradually cooled’.

The Irons are understood to value the winger at no less than €50m, a price Roma consider excessive and one that has effectively ended their pursuit for now.

Dutch star Position Devyne Rensch Defender Donyell Malen Forward Dutch players at Roma

The Stadio Olimpico outfit have already strengthened this summer by completing the signings of Donyell Malen from Aston Villa and Daniele Ghilardi from Hellas Verona.

However, the Netherlands international, who scored two goals and provided two assists before the Oranje’s World Cup exit, appears unlikely to make his home in Rome.

Summerville ended last season with seven goals and five assists in 34 appearances for West Ham despite the club’s relegation, though opinions on the winger remain divided.

One Dutch journalist believes the 24-year-old lacks consistency, while a former Eredivisie manager has praised him for possessing an almost unstoppable move in one-on-one situations.

With Roma’s interest cooling, the remaining Premier League clubs could now intensify their pursuit of Summerville following his return from the showpiece tournament.

The Giallorossi are sure to still make they keep themselves informed about developments though, with their admiration of the West Ham winger still clear.