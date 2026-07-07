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Sheffield Wednesday sporting director Simon Wilson is of the view that Leeds United star Harry Gray has proved he can perform in a senior environment and expects him to be a big threat for opposing sides.

The 17-year-old centre forward is a product of the Leeds United academy system, having broken into the first team mix amid massive excitement about his potential, and his performances earned him a loan move to Rotherham United last winter.

While Gray even forced his way into the matchday squad for a Premier League clash with Wolves, Leeds decided a loan move would be the best option.

In a small period of time Gray managed to impress then-Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw, who stressed that the young forward will become a top player in the future.

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Leeds were also pleased with his performances for Rotherham, which Daniel Farke admitted in February and Gray managed to net three goals in his 20 appearances, but failed to help the Millers stay up in League One.

Gray returned to Elland Road following the expiry of his loan and he drew attention from several League One outfits, with Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday being among them.

Sheffield Wednesday have managed to win the race to convince Leeds to let the young forward join them and their sporting director, Wilson, thinks that Gray will be a big threat to opposition defences.

He also pointed out that the Leeds academy product has a good record at youth level and added that last season he proved that he is well capable of delivering for his team in challenging situations.

Loaned out Mateo Joseph Largie Ramazani Jack Harrison Joe Gelhardt Isaac Schmidt Max Wober Harry Gray Leeds United loan stars last season

“Harry has an elite record in youth football and proved last season that he can translate his qualities to a senior environment”, Wilson told Sheffield Wednesday’s official website.

“In challenging circumstances, he delivered a good attacking impact in this league and his experiences with Rotherham United will provide solid foundations for him to build from.

“Our playing identity will demand that we create a lot of opportunities, and we expect Harry to be a big threat to our opponents.

“We are thankful to Leeds United for trusting us with the next phase of his development and look forward to bringing him into the group.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to get back to the Championship at the first attempt and they will be hoping that Gray will be able to play a key role in helping them achieve their goal.

Gray is highly rated at Elland Road and Inside Futbol looked at him and his fellow returning loanees at Leeds earlier this summer.

Leeds will now keep close tabs on how he does and will be expecting to see him feature on a regular basis at League One level.