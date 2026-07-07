Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s plan for Johan Manzambi has not changed despite Sean Steur closing in on an arrival at St. James’ Park, according to journalist Keith Downie.

Sandro Tonali has departed Tyneside to join London giants Tottenham Hotspur and much to their reluctance, Spurs paid €92.5m, which could rise up to €100m, to Newcastle due to their insistent stance on the transfer fee.

Midfield is an area Newcastle are seeking to add in and the situation could even become more urgent if Bruno Guimaraes goes.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Brazilian is a wanted man this summer, with suitors having noted that Newcastle had a poor campaign and have no European action to provide him with.

Newcastle are now close to signing teenage midfielder Steur from Dutch giants Ajax, with a fee having been agreed for the player.

Ajax were keen to extend Steuer’s contract, but their vision for his future development failed to meet the young starlet’s expectations.

Newcastle are willing to pay €25m to secure his signature and they will offer him a contract which will keep the 18-year-old at the club until 2031.

Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria Remo Freuler Johan Manzambi Granit Xhaka Ardon Jashari Djibril Sow Christian Fassnacht Michel Aebischer Fabian Rieder Midfielders in Switzerland World Cup squad

However, snapping up Steur ‘hasn’t altered’ Newcatle’s desire to sign Manzambi, who has caught the eye at the World Cup with Switzerland.

The 20-year-old midfielder had a fabulous last season with German side Freiburg, where he made 27 league appearances while having ten goal involvements.

Manzambi has turned some heads with his performance in the ongoing 2026 World Cup, where he has already scored three times while assisting two goals in four matches so far.

Securing the signature of Manzambi might prove difficult for Newcastle as it has been suggested that several clubs are keen to sign him this summer.

And his World Cup showings are sure to have only upped the interest in him.

Manzambi has four more years left on his contract with Freiburg and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will be able to get their hands on the talented midfielder.

Managing to land the Swiss international would likely be seen as something of a coup, especially as rival clubs are potentially able to offer the European competition involvement that Newcastle cannot.

Switzerland have a last 16 clash with Colombia set for this evening and if they exit the competition then it may mean Manzambi moves earlier this summer rather than later.