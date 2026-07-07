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Celtic are set to miss out on Borussia Dortmund winger Cole Campbell, who is poised to stay in Germany with Elversberg.

With Martin O’Neill confirmed in charge heading into the new season, Celtic have been working to strengthen his squad.

The Celtic board received criticism last summer for waiting too long to get the deals over the line and already efforts are being made.

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They have already identified areas where they want to improve and recruiting a goalkeeper is considered to be a priority for them.

Celtic are working on a deal for Las Palmas star Dinko Horkas, but the Spanish outfit are determined to strike a hard bargain and the Bhoys also have Hertha Berlin’s Tjark Ernst on their radar.

O’Neil is also keen on adding more firepower to his forward department and Celtic have been trying to land Campbell from Dortmund.

Celtic opened talks with the German giants regarding a potential transfer, with Campbell made available to depart the Ruhr giants.

Club played for FH Breidablik Borussia Dortmund Hoffenheim Clubs Cole Campbell has played for

However, the Bhoys are not the only suitors in the market for Campbell as newly promoted Bundesliga side Elversberg entered the race and held talks regarding his transfer.

Now Celtic are set to miss out on the player as Elversberg have come to an agreement with Dortmund regarding a transfer for Campbell, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Elversberg are pushing to complete the move with a ‘medical scheduled’ for this week.

Dortmund will retain a buy-back option and Elversberg have offered Campbell a deal which will see him stay with them until 2030.

Now after missing out on the USA Under-23 international, the Bhoys will be forced to look at other options in the market.

Celtic are interested in Hellas Verona striker Kieron Bowie, who joined the Italian side from Hibernian during the winter transfer window and scored four goals in 14 appearances.

However, they face strong competition in the race for the 23-year-old forward with three Italian clubs fighting for his signature.